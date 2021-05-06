DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after buying an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.52. 535,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,958. DaVita has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

