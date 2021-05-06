Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

