DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 388 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $341.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

