DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $291.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.44 and a 200-day moving average of $259.65. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.