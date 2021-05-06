DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201,346 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $209,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 267,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

