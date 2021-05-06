DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

