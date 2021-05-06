DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 593,285 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after buying an additional 578,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after buying an additional 513,885 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

