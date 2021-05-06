DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $4,915,723 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

