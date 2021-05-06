DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $276.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.19 and a fifty-two week high of $277.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

