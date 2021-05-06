Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 16,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Datadog stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,557.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,433,765 shares of company stock valued at $125,749,825. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.