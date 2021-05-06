Databroker (DTX) Trading 55.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1,427.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00065399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.00803258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00101641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.66 or 0.08996686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

