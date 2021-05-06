Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY opened at $227.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $143.28 and a 1 year high of $238.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.47.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DASTY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

