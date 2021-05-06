Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.25 ($96.76).

Shares of DAI traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €72.11 ($84.84). The stock had a trading volume of 6,448,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 12 month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.42.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

