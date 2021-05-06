Dai (DAI) Hits One Day Volume of $496.73 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Dai has a market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $496.73 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00083294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00824303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.46 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,261,841,059 coins and its circulating supply is 4,261,841,033 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

