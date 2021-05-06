DA Davidson Weighs in on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

