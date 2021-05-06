DA Davidson Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $84.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SSNC stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

