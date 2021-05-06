DA Davidson Comments on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $461.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

