CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.91 or 0.00589020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,927.90 or 1.00156233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00200537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001052 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.