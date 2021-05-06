CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $15.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,702.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

