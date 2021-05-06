CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.10

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYGIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of -0.16.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.