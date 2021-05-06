Cwm LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,790.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $482.42 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

