Cwm LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

