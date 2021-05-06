Cwm LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of Nkarta worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

