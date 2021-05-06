Cwm LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,955 shares of company stock worth $7,905,526. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

