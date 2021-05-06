Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.