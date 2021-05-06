Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.01 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.