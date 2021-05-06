Cwm LLC Buys 10,739 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDP opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

