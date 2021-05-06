CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.22, but opened at $50.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 2,341 shares.

The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The stock has a market cap of $605.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

