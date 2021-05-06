Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.100-7.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $130.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $54,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $550,411.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

