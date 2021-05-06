Curi Capital Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curi Capital lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 270,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

