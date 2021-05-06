Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $270.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMI. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.66. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day moving average of $241.94. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.