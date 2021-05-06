CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.450-0.470 EPS.

CUBE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,468. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

