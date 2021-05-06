CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

