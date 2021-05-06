CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Down 14.9% in April

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

