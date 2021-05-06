Csenge Advisory Group Sells 205 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Crocs were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $11,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $645,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $875,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

