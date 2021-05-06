Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $203.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

