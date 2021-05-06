Csenge Advisory Group Invests $363,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 312.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.