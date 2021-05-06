Csenge Advisory Group Invests $306,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

