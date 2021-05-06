Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $130.13 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,531. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

