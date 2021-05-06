Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Southwest worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $485.18 million, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSWC. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

