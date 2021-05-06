CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CryoLife traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 3411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other CryoLife news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CryoLife by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after buying an additional 601,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth $2,599,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

