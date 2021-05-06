Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Tops $10.26 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. Crowny has a total market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $399,106.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00067964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00274606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.25 or 0.01146510 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.00726053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.13 or 1.00012629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

