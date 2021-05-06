CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $193.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.46 and its 200-day moving average is $191.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.57 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.