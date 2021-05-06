Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.68

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.68 and last traded at C$16.51, with a volume of 7723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.46.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.