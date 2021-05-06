Critical Survey: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) & Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inovalon and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon currently has a consensus price target of $28.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.70%. Given Inovalon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $642.41 million 7.45 $7.78 million $0.41 75.12 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.67 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Inovalon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Risk & Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, indicating that its share price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

