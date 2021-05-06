Critical Analysis: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) versus The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and The ONE Group Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 3.74 $643.00 million $2.72 25.04 The ONE Group Hospitality $120.68 million 2.33 $20.83 million $0.10 93.80

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than The ONE Group Hospitality. Restaurant Brands International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The ONE Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of The ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of The ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Restaurant Brands International and The ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 6 14 0 2.62 The ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67

Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than The ONE Group Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and The ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 11.00% 26.67% 4.70% The ONE Group Hospitality 7.71% -6.58% -0.92%

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats The ONE Group Hospitality on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned, operated, managed, or licensed 54 venues, including 20 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 10 F&B venues in five hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

