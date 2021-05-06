Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,188. Criteo has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

