Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $642.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

