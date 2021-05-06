Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CFO Sells $412,880.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cricut stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cricut stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

