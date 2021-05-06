Credit Suisse Group Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $230.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $233.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.51. 306,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,501,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.63. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

